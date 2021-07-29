Fans to get inside look at Valdosta High School in Netflix series 'Titletown High'

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta High Football program is back in the national spotlight this season. The Wildcats program will be highlighted in a new Netflix series, Titletown High. Jason Sciavicco is the creator and director of the series. He said they didn't miss anything from this football season. They shot the series with multiple cameras, seven days a week with twenty microphones, and he promised, if you think you know the ins and outs of what happened this season, there's a lot more that went on.

"A friend of mine actually forwarded me an article that Valdosta had hired Rush Propst. When they did that, it was a lightbulb," he said of the moment he knew he wanted to feature Valdosta on a show. "We have the winningest high school in the country, the most tradition in the country, and now Rush Propst is going to Valdosta? To me it was like, we have a show!"

Sciavicco's history with Propst goes way back. He featured the coach on the show "Two-a-Days" for two seasons starting in 2006 when he was a coach at Hoover High School, and while that series was big, he thinks Titletown High will be even better.

"I think people will be surprised about how good the series is," he said. "I think it's dramatic. The football fans are going to love it, I think the drama fans are going to love it, because you know there's a lot of drama in this series."

Propst's contract was not renewed in April. He was placed on administrative leave in early March pending a Georgia High School Association investigation into allegations that he arranged for improper benefits to players to move into the school district and other misconduct. Sciavicco says all of that is captured on Titletown High.

"In the media and in news, you get a part of the story, with us being there since August and having cameras there all the way through January on a full-time basis, we captured a lot of things."

A lot of things that'll air globally on Netflix, as over 130 countries can watch Titletown High in over 30 different languages.

"These kids and these coaches are going to be household names," he said. "To me, that's really exciting. I think there's a lot of twists and turns at the end people will be amazed about."

The series debuts at midnight on Aug. 27. It consists of eight 30 minute episodes.