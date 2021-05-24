FAMU DRS wide receiver excited to make the jump from Baby Rattler to Rattler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From Baby Rattler to Rattler, Josiah Turner will make the move from FAMU DRS to Florida A&M as a preferred walk-on for the football team.

It's a moment the wide receiver said he has been waiting to celebrate for a while, and he couldn't be more excited.

"FAMU is actually a family environment and the fans and how they show love for FAMU and the actual high school," he said Monday at his signing. "It's Wide Receiver U over there, and I'm excited to get started."

Turner has a 3.7 GPA, and plans to study business management.