FAMU DRS to Huntingdon: Shaviya Williams signs college scholarship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two weeks ago, ABC 27 celebrated the signing of Kenniyaha Patterson to Huntingdon College. On Wednesday night, one of her FAMU DRS teammates celebrated their own signing, also to Huntingdon College.

Wednesday was all about Shaviya Williams, and the two former Baby Rattlers are actually are going to be roommates, something she hopes will make the transition to college a little easier. Williams said Huntingdon felt like a family when she visited, and now she's ready to continue her career at the next level.

"Everybody was together, no separation," she said. "I felt welcome. It feels amazing. I don't know how to feel. It's unreal."

Williams said she plans to major in biomedical engineering.