FAMU DRS set to host inaugural Sports Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's what FAMU DRS' Ericka Cromartie calls long overdue, and with an athletic history as rich as the Baby Rattlers, many would agree.

"We know other schools have them, and we kind of felt like it was time for FAMU High to be recognized," she said.

FAMU DRS, also known as FAMU High to the older alums, will induct their inaugural Sports Hall of Fame this weekend, where two dozen coaches, former athletes, and supporters of athletics will be recognized.

People like Harry Jacobs, Ahmad Aliyy, Ron Dugans, and Doris Medlock, all who paved the way for those now.

"It's more people to come, but we knew, the committee knew, that we felt like were trailblazers and people who started it," added Cromartie. "As years go on, we'll add people. We have a rich tradition of athletics. State championships, districts, players in the league, and coaches, people that are coaching now. We really want to get it going, and show people FAMU High has a rich history."

The FAMU High DRS Sports Hall of FAMU induction ceremony starts Saturday, July 8th at 4:00. Tickets are $75 per person, or $600 for a table of eight. For more information, contact Roger L. Walker at 850-412-5930.