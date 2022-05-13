FAMU DRS, North Florida Christian celebrate signings Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday was a big day for area high school athletes, as four Tallahassee seniors signed letters of intent to continue playing at the next level.

At FAMU DRS, the Baby Rattlers celebrated Ameari Logan, a two sport star who's giving up hoops to focus on flag football at Warner University, a decision she said she's ready for.

"Not many people know that flag football is getting so big, so I feel great about the decision," said Logan, who is also the first Baby Rattler to receive a full scholarship to solely play flag football in college. "I'm excited to see what it's like and I'm excited to go to the next level and compete."

Logan's classmate Joshua Donaldson-Fountain is Webber bound to play basketball.

"At one point I didn't think I would sign due to the pandemic and COVID, but I stayed hard and worked hard and focused everyday in the gym, and the hardwork pays off," he said.

At North Florida Christian, two Eagles celebrated their next step, as Tucker Narkinsky will play baseball for Tallahassee Community College and Micah McCorvey is headed to Methodist University to run track and play football.

"To have all my friends come out and watch me sign and achieve a greater goal to get better, that's really special to me," said McCorvey.

"I've developed a relationship with the coaching staff for a very long time," said Narkinsky. "I know it'll make my mom and grandma happy to see my play right up the road."