FAMU DRS hooper signs with Western Iowa Tech

Friday was a happy signing day at FAMU DRS, as the Baby Rattlers celebrated star hooper Rashard White, who officially committed to play basketball at the next level. White is off to Western Iowa Tech.
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 20, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday was a happy signing day at FAMU DRS, as the Baby Rattlers celebrated star hooper Rashard White, who officially committed to play basketball at the next level

White is off to Western Iowa Tech, which he said was the right fit for him.

"It was kind of like my program in high school, so I don't think it will be a big difference in transferring to the next level," he said. "I love the coach. All the talks that I had with the coach, it was always good vibes so it was a very easy decision for me to make."

