FAMU DRS hires familiar face as their next head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Alex Williams is coming home.

The class of 2009 graduate from FAMU DRS was announced as the new head football coach at his Alma mater Wednesday afternoon, a position he said he's thankful and honored to be in.

"Coming from FAMU High, going to Ole Miss and being able to come back here, it's something you dream of."

Williams played at Ole Miss after college. He said he's ready to share everything he's learned to make sure the Baby Rattlers get back to the standard of play they're used to.

"You dream of going and doing your own thing, but to be able to come back and give back, that's probably the biggest thing you could possibly do," he said. "I'm honored and overwhelmingly so to be in the position to do so. We will be back to the old FAMU DRS ways. The spring is a time to build, so we do have plenty of time going into next year."

Coach said his first official day as the Baby Rattlers head coach is Friday. He said he plans to hit the ground running to make sure this team is ready for spring practice.

