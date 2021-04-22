Watch
FAMU DRS girls hoops standout signs with Webber

The FAMU DRS girls basketball team has been one of the Big Bend's most dominant, with 11 straight strips to the Final Four. On Wednesday, the Baby Lady Rattlers celebrated one of their athletes that's gotten them there.
Capri Cargill averaged just over four points and three rebounds per game for the Baby Lady Rattlers in her senior year. Cargill, a four-year varsity player, is headed to Webber, and she couldn't be more excited for the chance to continue playing at the collegiate level.

