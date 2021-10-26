FAMU DRS girls hoops looking to build off last year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time in seven years, we're not going to see the Turral twins on a Big Bend basketball court this season. Four of those seasons were spent in a FAMU DRS Baby Lady Rattler uniform, a team that's coming off their eleventh straight trip to the state final four.

Monday was day one of practice for high school girls basketball teams across the state of Florida, FAMU DRS included. Along with losing the Turral twins, they're losing three others who signed college scholarships.

For this program though, it's about reloading. The goal is the same, and that's something everyone here knows.

"We're just building from last year's team. We had a great team last year, but now it's a new season," said head coach Ericka Cromartie. "We have to make adjustments and get better. We've made it there consistently and came up short. This time, I'm like okay, what else is it that needs to be done? Let's bring it back. It's different. Their attitude is different, they're tuned in, they're encouraging one another. It's more of a camaraderie this year."

The first regular season game for DRS is November 18th when they face Leon.

