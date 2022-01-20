FAMU DRS girls hoops locked in on Lakeland

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU DRS is consistently one of the top girls basketball programs in the Big Bend. The Baby Lady Rattlers have made eleven straight trips to the state final four, and the program is the owner of six state titles, five of those are since 2012.

This year's team is looking to build off last year on a team with a lot of experienced seniors. They're tired of empty trips to Lakeland and they're working to make sure this go-round they come back with some hardware that's gold.

"One thing we tried to change this season is really being all together and starting off a game strong and finishing strong," said senior Antwania Davis.

"This season it makes us want it more because we were literally right there," added senior Ameari Logan. "We're making sure we're pushing ourselves harder than what we did last year so we can get over that hump."

DRS returns to action Thursday when they host Godby for senior night.