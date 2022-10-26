FAMU DRS girls basketball begins practice and is ready to challenge themselves

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school hoops is set to get underway in Florida. This week marked the first week of practice for girls teams in the Big Bend, including FAMU DRS, who missed out on Lakeland and the state final four for the first time in 11 seasons last year.

That team graduated a talented group of seniors, and head coach Ericka Cromartie knows this year will be a rebuilding year for her group. They're young in age and in game experience, but coach said she still scheduled a tough slate. She promises this group will still challenge themselves.

"As a coach, your competitive so your goal is to win," she said. "At the same time, you still want to develop players. That's what we're trying to do. We're going to compete, don't get me wrong, we're going to compete and we definitely want to win, but at the same time, the most important goal is to develop players to be young women on and off the court. Regardless of what's going on, you're still going to compete, so my schedule wasn't going to change. Again, we're going to compete, we're going to play hard, and hopefully come out successful."

Preseason play begins November 8th for DRS, when they face Florida High.