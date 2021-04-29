FAMU DRS flag football wins thriller, punches ticket to Regional Finals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FAMU DRS flag football team won a thriller over Choctaw Wednesday night to punch their ticket to the Class 1A Regional Finals.

The Baby Lady Rattlers gave up a 7-6 lead with under two minutes to play but tied things up at 13-all with 20 seconds to go.

A touchdown catch by Ameari Logan gave FAMU DRS the lead, and an interception by Erica Turral sealed up the 19-13 win for FAMU DRS.

"One thing I always preach to them is when you're facing adversity is go get it," said head coach James Brown. "You have to dig down deep and get this. That's what we did."

"We just came to fight," said Turral. "We said we weren't going to lose. We have to keep fighting, keep pushing each other and motivate."

FAMU DRS will face Middleburg in the Regional Finals on Monday.