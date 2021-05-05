FAMU DRS flag football preparing for state final four with winning attitude

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — They’ve punched their ticket to the class 1A state final four for the second time in school history. So the FAMU DRS flag football team decided that Tuesday would be a recovery day. And what better way to do so than with pizza.

So impressed by this team’s accomplishment, a few faculty members made sure these girls were rewarded for what they did Monday night on the field in their win 31-13 win over Middleburg. The Baby Lady Rattlers take on Jensen Beach in Friday’s state semi-finals. Missing a day of practice may seem costly but head coach James Brown believes his team would be ready to play right now if they had too. So why not enjoy themselves and the moment they've earned.

“Some faculty at the school said y’all look really good on TV last night and we want to reward y’all.” So I said that would be fair because I think two days of practice is enough for us," Brown told ABC 27. "We’ve already been through what we had to go through. So one extra day is not going to hurt us or help us either way.”

Friday’s game between FAMU DRS and Jensen Beach kicks-off at 6:30 p.m. from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville.

