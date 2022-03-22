FAMU DRS flag football hungry to get season started

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FAMU DRS flag football team kicks off their quest for redemption on Tuesday when they begin the season against Lincoln. The Baby Lady Rattlers finished last season as state runner ups in Class 1A, and this team is hungry. Most of the athletes on this squad are the same group that missed the state final four in basketball last month, meaning their drive to finish what was started has never been higher.

"I feel like we got it. We’re hungry. Most of us have been down there, they know what it’s like. They know how it is. That makes us more hungry," said senior Ameari Logan. "And in flag football knowing that we went down last year and almost had a championship.”

“What I see here is the hunger of coming to practice. Really wanting to compete with each other, and finally go to the mountain top and get some gold," added head coach James Brown.

FAMU DRS and Lincoln kickoff at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

