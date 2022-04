Posted at 11:47 PM, Apr 01, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The FAMU DRS flag football team dropped a 2021 class 1A state championship rematch against Robinson Friday night, 27-19 in the opening round of the 2022 Capital City Classic.

