FAMU DRS dual sport standout signs with Webber

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At FAMU DRS Thursday, dual sport stand-out Erica Turral made it official with Webber International University, where she'll play both basketball and flag football.

For Turral, this scholarship has been a long time coming, and she said she's thankful she won't have to give up either sport at the next level.

"At the time I didn't know where I was going so being able to play both sports at one college, it was kind of good," she said. "It was kind of nerve wrecking because I didn't know where I was going, but when they came and contacted me, I was kind of surprised."