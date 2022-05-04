Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

FAMU DRS, Chiles flag football win regional quarterfinal matchups

Football
Image License Photo: KHON / MGN
Football
Football
Posted at 9:13 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 21:13:23-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA Flag Football State Tournaments

1A
FAMU DRS 35, Suwannee 0

2A
Chiles 14, Timber Creek 7

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming