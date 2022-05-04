FAMU DRS, Chiles flag football win regional quarterfinal matchups

Image License Photo: KHON / MGN

Posted at 9:13 PM, May 03, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FHSAA Flag Football State Tournaments 1A

FAMU DRS 35, Suwannee 0 2A

Chiles 14, Timber Creek 7

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.