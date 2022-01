FAMU DRS boys basketball takes care of Madison County at home

Posted at 11:35 PM, Jan 25, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The FAMU DRS boys basketball team topped Madison County Tuesday night, winning 53 to 46.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.