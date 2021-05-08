FAMU DR-S flag football comes up short in school's first ever state championship game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — In their first state championship game appearance in school history, the FAMU DR-S flag football team dropped a tough game to undefeated Robinson (Tampa) 33-7.

“I think what hurt us was the inexperience of getting this far against their experience. I mean they’re used to doing this and just like in basketball how we’re used to doing it. Today we didn't come up with some plays and we got down on ourselves," Baby Rattlers head coach James Brown told ABC 27. "That was the first time I really saw us get down on ourselves. And you got to tip your hat to Robinson, they have a great program.”