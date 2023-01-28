Essence Cody talks making McDonald's All-American roster as Valdosta tops Richmond Hill

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Every year, just 24 of the best girls basketball players in the country are selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game, and one of those talented seniors chosen this year hails from Titletown.

Valdosta High star forward Essence Cody was one of just two from the state of Georgia selected to play. The Alabama signee is excited to go toe-to-toe with many of the best athletes in the country, and is also ready to represent the Wildcats on a national stage.

"From anywhere, anywhere you can be anything no matter where you are or where you are from or if you get talked about a lot," she said. "I don't have anybody to record me or anything but I have people around me that know that I have potential and I just do hard work here to show that, just to prove to them that I am somebody."

Cody's Lady Cats topped Richmond Hill tonight 63-43.