Emergency hearing scheduled in case of Ty'li Lewis and GHSA eligibility

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A story we've been tracking from the very beginning here on ABC 27 has a new update. The attorney of former Valdosta High School football player Ty'Li Lewis has told us that an emergency meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, in regards to Ty'Li's GHSA eligibility. That will take place at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex.

This comes after his family was accused of accepting money and other incentives to transfer him to Valdosta High School to play football. He along with former teammate Tajh Sanders were ruled ineligible to compete in the upcoming season. Tajh has since found a new home at Robert F. Munroe for the upcoming season. We'll keep you updated with the latest.