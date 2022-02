District Champions crowned Friday across the Bid Bend for boys basketball

Posted at 11:48 PM, Feb 11, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 CHAMPIONSHIP

Hamilton County 39

Madison County 67 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

Munroe 49

Crossroad Academy 65 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

St. John Paul II 53

North Florida Christian 39 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 CHAMPIONSHIP

Maclay 53

Florida High 59 CLASS 6A DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

Leon 38

Crestview 56

