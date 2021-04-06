Determined and focused, Yasmine Grace makes her comeback to the sport she loves

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you blinked you may have missed her but on the track, Yasmine Grace has never seemed to miss a beat. A sport that has led her to become one of the best athletes in Big Bend as she gets ready to take her talents to the next level. But flash back to one year ago, her future wasn’t so certain anymore.

“There were times where I was having to re-learn how to walk and try not to limp, so that I’d be able to get back into running. That put me down a little bit because I was struggling to do that," Grace told ABC 27.

Doctors told Yasmine and her family that her torn ACL and MCL would take up to 18 months for a full recovery. However the doctors quite simply, didn’t know who they were talking to. Within three months she was back on the track.

“It just tells about her dedication and her will, her drive and her passion to want to do something," says Lincoln head track coach Damarius Carroll. "By her sitting out we just had no choice but to think and try to figure out ways to get better."

“I definitely learned that now I’m just really appreciative for everyday that I’m out here and able to practice and run and even just walk," Grace adds.

That dedication earned her an opportunity to continue her track career at Chicago State University. And when her time as a Lincoln Trojan is officially over with the legacy she will have left behind will be remembered for years to come.

“And for her to come back after a devastating injury and still almost jump her PR (personal record) that says a lot about her," added Carroll. "So we can’t wait to see what happens.”

Yasmine plans to study Psychology at Chicago State in the fall of 2021 with hopes of one day opening up her very own practice.

