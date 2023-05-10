Destin Moore closes track season with state titles

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — It has been a senior year to remember for Brookwood star Destin Moore.

After a successful football season, Moore signed to continue his career on the gridiron at the Virginia Military Institute. Moore would then follow that with a successful track season, where he collected more hardware.

At the GIAA state track meet, Moore put on a show defending his title in the 100 meter dash with a state record time of 10.77, and the Warriors star would also capture the title in the 200 meter dash where Moore would break the Brookwood record.

The future Keydet could not be stopped, and spoke about his mindset going in.

"For state, I wanted to run a 10.79, because I think the state record was a 10.80, said Moore. "At the previous meet, at regionals, I ran a 10.80, so I knew I could get a little bit faster. Honestly, when people say I can't run that fast, it's like a want to prove them wrong."

Moore certainly proved any doubters wrong and he is excited to take his talents to the next level.