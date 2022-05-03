DeMario Jones ready to establish consistent school/football balance for Godby football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First year head coach DeMario Jones has hit the ground running since being named the head man of the Godby football program.

In his first spring with the Cougars, he’s wasted no time in getting his guys prepared for what lies ahead in the fall.

His main priority is establishing a foundation to build off of. And that’s not just on the football field. An emphasis he and his staff have put on their players is being more well-rounded in the classroom on top of their responsibilities on the gridiron.

For Jones, being able to have his guys balance that work to football mentality is what will shape them into young men who will succeed at the next level.

“We want to put all that together. Getting them prepared for the next level. And then I think the approach for me is the next level is really life," Jones told ABC 27. "And all the things that come as a by-product of that. We really are trying to structure our offseason program and spring practice to make sure that at the end of spring ball we can see where we’re deficient at, where we need some work at. And the strides that we’ve made.”