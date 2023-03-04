Crossroad's Kris Parker commits to Alabama

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Kris Parker has left his mark on Crossroad Academy boys basketball, and on Friday he further cemented his legacy. The four-star guard took his time in the recruiting process, and now the world knows where he's going.

Kris was down to four schools coming into Friday, UCF, Alabama, Missouri and Villanova, and the star guard made his choice.

Parker is headed to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama, a now powerhouse inside the SEC, and why the move to the Crimson Tide? It's the right fit for him.

"I feel like Nate Oats, what he is doing at Alabama is really intriguing, and where he is going to play me at, matches my playstyle a lot, so I felt like it would be the best choice," said Parker. "I am ready to get on campus, start practice, weightlifting, everything, I just can't wait. I am just ready to get on campus like I said and start the journey."

Kris can officially sign next month, and he averaged just under 25 points per game for the Scorpions this past season.