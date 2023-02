Crossroad Academy picks up big regional quarterfinal win over University Christian

Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 17, 2023

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Basketball teams in the Big Bend played in Florida High School Athletic Association regional state tournament games Thursday. FHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Madison County 41

Newberry 55 CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

University Christian 54

Crossroad Academy 86

*Crossroad Academy advances to Tuesday's regional semifinals against NFEI North Florida Christian 49

Impact Christian 81 Munroe 41

St. Joseph Academy 47

Final/OT CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Florida High 57

PK Yonge 51

*Florida High advances to Tuesday's regional semifinals against Maclay Marianna 26

Maclay 62

*Maclay advances to Tuesday's regional semifinals against Florida High CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Godby 61

Ribault 95 CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Rickards 25

Mainland 44



