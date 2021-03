LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday was state semifinal night for two Big Bend boys basketball teams. Despite 22 points from Markell Bradwell, Crossroad Academy fell to Central 85 to 63 in the first Class 1A semifinal of the night.

In the second semifinal, Madison County lost 62 to 41 to Wildwood. Zachariah Jones led the Cowboys with 21.

Both teams seasons are now over, and Central will face Wildwood for the Class 1A state championship on Friday night.