Crossroad Academy heads to Lakeland determined to win a state title

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — In 2020, the Crossroad Academy boys basketball team was shocked in the district tournament when they lost to Franklin County, a loss that ended their season early. They've used that loss as motivation this season.

It's worked, the Scorpions are back in Lakeland at the state final four and are two wins away from winning a state championship. Crossroad loaded up the buses to head south Tuesday afternoon, their second trip since 2019, but their first in class 1A. After falling short before, this team is ready to seal the deal this time around.

"That showed us that it's possible," said Elgin Outley, a senior, of seeing the team go previously. "It showed us that we can do it, we just have to put forth the hard work and effort to make it there."

"Not a lot of people expected us to be here, but in order to make it here, we have to believe in ourselves," added senior Markey Rivers. "That's what coach has been preaching to us since the start. Just believe in ourselves and that's what we did."

"We're doing it for Gadsden County," said head coach Kenneth Parker. "That's what everyone is saying, we're playing for Gadsden County and to win it for them. That's a little added incentive."

Crossroad Academy faces undefeated Central Wednesday night at 6:00 in the Class 1A state semifinals. Madison County faces Wildwood in the other 1A semifinal. The winners of each game play Friday night for the 1A state title.