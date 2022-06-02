Crossroad Academy celebrates two senior student athletes for signing letters of intent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Crossroad Academy is a small charter school in Gadsden County, but Wednesday was a big day for the Scorpions, as two student athletes celebrated signing letters of intent to compete at the next level.

Basketball player Michael Smith is off to North Carolina to play for Gaston College, while track and field stand-out Khalil Gunn will compete for Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. Both said they are excited for the opportunity, and ready to take their dreams to the next level.

"I'm very blessed to be able to come here and this school has helped me a lot," said Smith of Crossroad Academy. "I'm just looking forward to the future. I know the best is yet to come and I'm ready to start my new grind."

"The atmosphere, the coaches, the team, they really wanted me to be there and they were excited to have me there," said Gunn, who said he may jump for Fort Scott as well as sprint. "They had a lot for me coming me and I felt like it was the best place for me."

Smith said he isn't sure of a major just yet, but Gunn said he plans to study business.