Crossroad Academy boys hoops focused on the end goal

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — When you talk about one of the best high school boys basketball teams in the Big Bend, Crossroad Academy is definitely in the conversation. The Scorpions are ranked ninth in the state in Class 2A... sitting at 10-3 on the year.

This is a team on a mission. They reached the Final Four last season, but this year, they are looking to finish what they started. They've taken a championship minded approach to this season, from summer workouts, to a tougher schedule. Now, it's about continuing to work to make sure their goal becomes reality.

"We have state expectations to win state," said senior Michael Smith. "Last year was tough. We're going to make a run this year for sure. We're looking pretty good. We've built some team chemistry, and we;re going tow in that."

"We have to believe that we can achieve this," added head coach Kenneth Parker. "I think the main thing was last year, we were happy to be there. This year, we want to get there and win it."

Next up for the Scorpions? Maclay on Friday night at 6:00.