Corey Fuller resigns as head football coach at Gadsden County, expected to take job at Florida State

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — In a video posted to Facebook, Gadsden County head football coach Corey Fuller announced he is leaving the high school to take a job at his Alma mater, Florida State. In the video, which is over ten minutes long, Fuller tells his team, "I got an opportunity to go back to Florida State. I have to take it." He then goes on to say, "After tomorrow, I'm done (at Gadsden County). God has called me to another chapter of my life, and it's a place where I started.

The University would not confirm the Facebook post.

Fuller played at Rickards High School before playing for Bobby Bowden at Florida State. A decade long NFL career followed his time as a Seminole.

Gadsden County fell to Bolles in the regional semifinals this season. In 2020, they lost to Bolles 10-7 in overtime in the state final four. The job at Gadsden County will be advertised and interviews will be conducted. Under Fuller, Devin Rispress was the associate head coach of the Jaguars. He told ABC 27 that he will be applying to become the next head coach.

