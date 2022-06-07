Colville returns to the hardwood as new head coach of Lincoln boys basketball team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When Andy Colville stepped down as the Godby boys basketball coach in 2020, he told ABC 27 that he was not retiring, just stepping down. If the right situation came about, he would return to the basketball court.

The right situation is here, as on Tuesday, Colville announced that he is making his return to the hardwood as head coach of the Lincoln boys basketball team. Colville has coached in the Big Bend for two decades, spending time at Rickards before being hired at Godby. He coached the Cougars for 13 years, leading them to an undefeated season and a state championship in 2015.

On a post on Facebook, Colville said that Tuesday was "bittersweet." He went on to say "I would like to thank all my players, students, teachers and administrators. I am so proud of what WE accomplished while there."