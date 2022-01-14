Colquitt County introduces new head football coach to community

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTXL) — Sean Calhoun is the new head football coach of the Colquitt County Packers. He was formally introduced to Packer Nation Thursday night in Moultrie. Re-introduced, really.

Calhoun spent two years as offensive coordinator for the Pack before moving on to become a head coach at two different high schools. He knows expectations are high, and he can't wait to get started in a place that means so much to him.

"Football-wise we have two goals, region championship, and state championship," he said. "They're obviously student-athletes and so we have tons of academic goals and community goals. But football-wise, we try to keep it simple. To be back in such a legendary, storied program, great community me and my family couldn't be more excited to be the next head football coach here."

Calhoun with a 55-18 record in six years as a head coach, first at Carrollton High in Georgia before moving on to Vestavia Hills in Alabama. When he was at Colquitt County as offensive coordinator, the Packers won all 30 games, two region titles, two state titles, and one national championship.