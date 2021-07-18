Colquitt County hosts 7 on 7, bringing in tons of local talent

MOULTRIE, GA. (WTXL) — In just two weeks that calendar will flip to August and football season will be upon us. Many teams within South Georgia, still getting that summer work in before the pads go on. And this weekend a few of our local area schools getting a little extra work out in Colquitt County.

The Packers hosted a Southeast 7 on 7 championship Saturday afternoon. 12 teams from all around the Peach State taking over Packer Park to get in some good final work. And of course grab a little bragging rights before the season arrives. For us, local teams such as Colquitt, Cairo, Brookwood and Thomas County Central taking part. All just looking to grow, win and improve on another hot weekend in July.

"The biggest thing is to compete, you know compete, that is what you want to see when you bring in other teams you know it's no longer practice, you want to see who's going to compete and who's going to overcome adversity," said Colquitt County head football coach Justin Rogers. "What makes it great is you know you are getting back to normal a little bit, you are getting to do everything this summer, getting to develop your young kids that are making a big difference so that's an awesome feeling having summer again but you're right August is right around the corner and so it'll be football in no time.

