Clinch County wins 2023 GHSA Class A, D-II girls basketball state championship

MACON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Clinch County High Schools girls basketball team defeated Lake Oconee Academy 45-42 in the Georgia High School Association Class A, Division II girls basketball state game Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum.

Final: Clinch County 45, Lake Oconee Academy 42. The Pantherettes are state champions for the first time since 1993. @abc27 — Kyle Logan (@KyleLoganTV) March 8, 2023

With the win, the Clinch County Pantherettes (27-4) won their first girls basketball state championship since 1993.

The Lake Oconee Academy Titans end their season with a 28-3 overall record.

