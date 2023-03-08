Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Clinch County wins 2023 GHSA Class A, D-II girls basketball state championship

Pantherettes 45, Titans 42
Clinch County girls basketball seeks another deep run
WTXL
Clinch County girls basketball seeks another deep run
Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 14:44:09-05

MACON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Clinch County High Schools girls basketball team defeated Lake Oconee Academy 45-42 in the Georgia High School Association Class A, Division II girls basketball state game Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum.

With the win, the Clinch County Pantherettes (27-4) won their first girls basketball state championship since 1993.

The Lake Oconee Academy Titans end their season with a 28-3 overall record.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming