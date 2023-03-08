Clinch County wins 2023 GHSA Class A, D-II girls basketball state championship

MACON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Clinch County High Schools girls basketball team defeated Lake Oconee Academy 45-42 in the Georgia High School Association Class A, Division II girls basketball state game Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum.
Final: Clinch County 45, Lake Oconee Academy 42. The Pantherettes are state champions for the first time since 1993. @abc27— Kyle Logan (@KyleLoganTV) March 8, 2023
With the win, the Clinch County Pantherettes (27-4) won their first girls basketball state championship since 1993.
The Lake Oconee Academy Titans end their season with a 28-3 overall record.
This story will be updated.