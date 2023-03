HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Clinch County girls basketball team continued its run in the GHSA state tournament Tuesday.

GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

Class A, Division II - Quarterfinal Round

Towns County 41

Clinch County 56

*Clinch County to play Taylor County in state semifinal round Saturday at 6 p.m. at Valdosta State University.