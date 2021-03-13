Clinch County thankful for community as they chase program's fifth state title

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — 1993 is when the Clinch County girls basketball team won the last of the program's four state titles. On a team where many of the players have family members that have rings themselves, the time is now to add another, and they have the backing of the community to cheer them on.

"I just keep telling the girls, don't be worried about losing," said head coach Chase Daniel of taking this team to the state title game. "Embrace the moment because it's not often you get in this situation."

When those closest to you are the reason behind those banners on the wall, there's no better motivation to join them up there.

"Our assistant coach in my auntie," added senior Zyhia Johnson. "Every time we step in here, she's like I got one on the well."

"To know the people before you paved the road for you and now that you're doing it, they're contacting us, telling us congratulations, they want to see us go all the way, that's the most amazing feeling ever," added senior Angel McRae, whose mom won a state title as a Pantherette.

An amazing feeling Clinch County hopes to keep around for a while.

"When you have the teammates I have, you don't have a doubt every time you step on the court," said Johnson. "Everybody gives it everything they got."

"It's been a breath of fresh air for the females to be able to play for a state championship," said Daniel. "First time in almost thirty years."

A drought they look to end.

"I'm expecting to be leaving Macon with Coach Chase asking me what size ring I want!" laughed McRae.

A ring Panther Nation will be no doubt cheering them to.

Clinch County plays Calhoun County Saturday at 10 a.m. for the A-Public state title.