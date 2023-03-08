Clinch County Pantherettes look to win program's first state title in 30 years

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Clinch County girls basketball team's season ends Wednesday with a win or a loss. The Pantherettes play Lake Oconee Academy for the A Division II state title. They're looking to bring home a state championship for the first time in three decades, and this team is determined to get the job done.

"You know, it is all about business this time," said Clinch County head coach Chase Daniel. "I think some of those girls, when they were younger, the last trip, they might have stayed up a little too late, didn't take it quite as seriously and I think their mindset is a whole lot different this time."

Two years ago, the Pantherettes from Clinch County last saw a state final, a day that would not go their way. Two years later, this team is focused and ready for their moment.

"We are excited to be there but we have been there before, so we are just trying to win it and bring it home this time," said Tyana Dorsey. "We know how it feels, so we are used to stuff like this, it should be easy peasy, win, go home happy."

Simple as that, and once again, the Pantherettes believe they have the roster to bring home that first title since 1993.

"We just work together, like we are all on the same page," said Amiyeon Grady. "We're very excited about it, we're ready to play."

Ready to go and play well for the town that has backed them each and every night.

"There is no other place like Homerville, there is no other place like Clinch County," said Daniel. "Expectations are high. I know everybody in Clinch County and Panther nation is expecting a win, the unfortunate part is somebody has to lose this game, we just hope it's us holding the trophy in the end."

A title, according to the Pantherettes, that would mean everything. Wednesday's state championship game is set for a 1:00 tip in Macon.