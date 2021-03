MACON, Ga (WTXL) — The Clinch County girls basketball team is no stranger to the big stage. The program has four state titles to their name but none since 1993. 28 years later the Pantherettes are just one win away from state championship number five.

However that fifth state title will have to come another year, as Clinch County falls just short in a 49-45 loss to Calhoun County earlier today in Macon.