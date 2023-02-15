Clinch County girls basketball seeks another deep run

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Region basketball tournaments are underway inside the Peach state and in Homerville, the Pantherettes from Clinch County believe they have what it takes to make another run at Macon, and a state title.

The ladies are 21-3 entering the postseason and are looking for the programs first state championship since 1993, and if you ask the Pantherettes, they believe they have the roster to make a little noise.

"I think that we have got good diversity, we have got a lot of speed, but we've got you know good ball handlers," said Clinch County head girls basketball coach Chase Daniel. "We've got some good size in the post, we've got a good defensive mentality, they don't hand those things out. There is only just a few in school history, and it has been a long time since it's been done so I just remind them to take it one game at a time, but if they want to do that, they have to work extra hard to get there."

And the Pantherettes will open up region tournament action on Thursday night at Charlton County.