Clinch County girls basketball punches ticket to Macon

On Saturday night, the Pantherettes from Clinch County punched their ticket to Macon with a win over Taylor County in the GHSA Class A, Division II state semifinal game at the Complex in Valdosta, Georgia.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 05, 2023
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday night, the Pantherettes from Clinch County punched their ticket to Macon with a win over Taylor County.

Clinch County senior guard Amiyeon Grady led all scorers with 30 points and now the Pantherettes will play for the programs first state championship since 1993.

"Well, we get to play in the state championship," said Grady. "That's what we wanted, that's what we wanted to do, so I feel like we are going to do it."

"As a team, man that is the best that we have played," said Clinch County head coach Chase Daniel. "That is as good as we can play as a team."

A big win for Clinch County, and up next the Pantherettes will meet Lake Oconee Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

