Clinch County boys basketball team ready for postseason

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — In Georgia, regional tournaments are underway this week for high school boys and girls basketball teams.

For the Clinch County boys, there are big expectations heading into the postseason. This was their goal at the beginning of year. The Panthers are 18-5 are one of the top teams in A Division II in the state. For this team, it's about having that it factor. They are an experienced group, and they're looking to ride that momentum all the way to Macon.

"Seven years ago, we went to the final four and a lot of those kids have reached back to them and compared this team to that team," said head coach Terrence George. "They go back and forth on Facebook with who's better, so they recognize they are a good team to be in that conversation. Being that that previous team was so close in the final four, they feel like they can get back there and succeed and so we're looking forward to seeing what the playoff is going to bring."

Clinch County faced Turner County Thursday in the Region 2 semifinals, which starts are 5:30 at Charlton County.