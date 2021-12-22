Watch
Christmas Basketball Tournament Round-up: Capital City Holiday Classic + Holiday Hoops

Godby tops Marianna at the Capital City Holiday Classic, while Lanier County tops Brookwood at the Warriors' Holiday Hoops.
Posted at 12:09 AM, Dec 22, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Godby topped Marianna 67 to 46 on the second and final day of the Capital City Holiday Classic. Tajden Davis was named to the All-Tournament team.

In Thomasville, the Brookwood boys and girls basketball teams kicked off day two of their Holiday Hoops tournament. On the boys side, Lanier County held on to beat Brookwood 60-59. They will play for the championship against Terrell Academy at 3:30. On the girls side, Munroe will face Southwest Georgia Academy at 2:00 for the title.

