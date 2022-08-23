Chiles volleyball to lean on experienced youth as season begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the Chiles High volleyball team, the way last season ended left a bad taste in their mouths. Sure, they finished 23-6, but it was their first round playoff exit this team remembers.

The Timberwolves lost a lot of talent from that squad, but head coach Kaitlyn DiLuzio said a lot of young players that saw playing time last season are back to lead the way this fall, and that's what she's hoping will make a difference.

"Coming in with that experience is just something you can't always teach," she said. "We tried a lot of different line-ups last year in preparation of losing a big senior class. It gave some of our younger kids more playing time than we traditionally would. Last year, we started in a sprint early and had a hard time keeping up for postseason. This year, we're trying to improve each week."

The Timberwolves kick off the regular season Tuesday at Florida High. First serve is at 6:00.