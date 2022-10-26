Chiles volleyball preps for state tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — State tournaments within Florida high school volleyball get underway this week, and in Class 6A, all eyes for us are on the Chiles Timberwolves.

The ladies will enter the regional quarterfinals feeling good, having just clinched their first district title since 2014.

But despite that win over Mosley, the T-Wolves will have to be road warriors as the five seed, which makes for a path that will be tough, but Chiles is more than ready for the challenge.

"One of the biggest factors of winning the district tournament is being guaranteed a host and so now with this new policy in place, you know there is not much advantage to winning the district tournament anymore when so much weight was put on that," said Chiles head volleyball coach Kaitlin DiLuzio. "But you know we handled that win on the road and did a great job, so you know we are prepared to go on the road and keeping winning."

And the T-Wolves will meet Ponte Vedra in Jacksonville next, on Wednesday night.