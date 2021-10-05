Chiles volleyball focused on finishing the regular season strong

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Earlier this season, the Chiles volleyball team became the first local team to beat powerhouse Leon since 2015. It was an accomplishment, but not anything they're satisfied with.

This is a team head coach Kaitlyn DiLuzio says has gotten better as the seasons progressed. They're 18 and 4 on the season and led by a small group of strong seniors, but have a lot of young talent that's impressed, and as the regular season winds down, coach says she's excited for what this team can do in the postseason.

"Sometimes you worry with teams that a really great performance early in the season that things kind of taper off," said DiLuzio. "With this group, we have a lot of room to grow and the girls have bought into that. We just try to get better every week and luckily the wins kept coming."

The Timberwolves have three matches left in the regular season. They travel to Florida High Tuesday.