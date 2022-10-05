Chiles volleyball defeats Leon in four sets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday night, Chiles volleyball extended their win streak to six games by taking down Leon in four sets.

After splitting the first two sets, the Timberwolves would show their power by securing the third and fourth sets for their 15th win of the season.

"You know our goals are of course to make it all the way to the state championship and win a state championship so we've got to tidy up some things in order for that to happen and we'll get it right over the next couple of weeks," said Chiles head volleyball coach Kaitlin Jahn. "We've had some great home wins, we've had some great wins on the road but we're still battling with consistency so that's one thing we're going to work on and get ready for playoffs."

Up next for Chiles, Forest out of Ocala on Thursday night.