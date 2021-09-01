Watch
Chiles volleyball becomes first local team since 2015 to take down Leon. Florida High wins at home against Lincoln.
Posted at 12:34 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 00:34:14-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles 3, Leon 2

Florida High 3, Lincoln 1

