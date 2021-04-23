Watch
Chiles tops Leon in boys tennis, punches ticket to state

The Chiles and Leon boys tennis teams are fairly familiar with each other. They've played each other four times heading into Thursday's Regional Final. Thursday's match was the biggest of the year though, as the winner heads to state.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles and Leon boys tennis teams are fairly familiar with each other. They've played each other four times heading into Thursday's Regional Final. Thursday's match was the biggest of the year though, as the winner heads to state.

After five matches, Leon led three to two, but Chiles came through, with Brighten Jiang and Chris de Cardenas winning their respective matches in tie breaks to seal up the trip to state.

Chiles big for a Class 3A state title begins on Monday.

